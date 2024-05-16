Interactive murder mystery coming to Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Experience the thrill of "Marriage Can Be Murder" at The Grove Cucina & Wine Bar.

It's an interactive dinner theater show filled with great food, great fun, and great wine as you unwind and immerse yourself in a two-hour comedy and murder mystery extravaganza.

"Marriage Can Be Murder" is billed as the number one interactive dinner theater show in Las Vegas (it's been running for nearly 25 years).

So what's the connection between Las Vegas and Hobe Sound?

It turns out the Grove owners, Jen and Luis Reyneri, are lifelong friends with actor Eric Post. Post and his wife own and operate the shows in Vegas. So they've started bringing the show to Hobe Sound.

"[Marriage Can Be Murder is] dressed with clever wit, pop-culture references and murder-mystery delight. This campy Vegas classic is a hit across all generations," Post said.

The are shows on Friday and Saturday this weekend, and it's nearly sold out). For tickets, click here. If you can't make it this weekend, the immersive experience will return in mid-November.

Tickets to the two-hour experience start at $125 a person and include food and a four-course food and wine pairing. Luis is a level two sommelier and is studying to become level three.