Immerse yourself in AAPI culture through these exhibits at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — This month, the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens invites visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant tapestry of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) culture in celebration of AAPI Heritage Month. Located in Delray Beach, the museum is showcasing two thought-provoking new art exhibits along with a traditional tea ceremony that highlight the significance of cultural heritage and community.

The first exhibit, ‘The Art of Peace: Jizai Okimono’, features exquisite handcrafted sculptures known as Jizai Okimono. These delicate works of art embody the craftsmanship and creativity that define Japanese artistry. The exhibit encapsulates the theme of peace and harmony, offering viewers a unique opportunity to reflect on the importance of these values in our rapidly changing world.

Complementing this, the second exhibit, ‘Japanese War Brides: Across A Wide Divide’, presents powerful portraits of the approximately 45,000 Japanese women who immigrated to the United States in the aftermath of World War II. Through evocative imagery and personal narratives, this exhibit sheds light on their resilient journeys of love, survival, and cultural adaptation. These women's stories not only commemorate their sacrifices but also celebrate the rich contributions they made to American society.

In addition to the art exhibits, the museum is hosting a series of cultural events, including the enchanting traditional tea ceremony known as Sado, set to take place on May 17. This ceremony is a multifaceted practice that embodies Japanese aesthetics, philosophy, and hospitality. Participants will have the chance to witness the meticulous preparation of matcha—powdered green tea—while learning about the historical and spiritual significance of tea in Japanese culture.

The tea ceremony is not just about drinking tea; it’s a meditative experience that emphasizes mindfulness, respect, and harmony.

Throughout May, the Morikami Museum is offering additional programming that engages visitors of all ages, including guided garden walks and taiko drumming performances. These events are designed to encourage a deeper understanding of Japanese culture while celebrating the diverse heritage of the AAPI community.

The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens Contact Information:

4000 Morikami Park Road in Delray Beach

morikami.org

(561) 495-0233.