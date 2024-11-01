Ice skate in your shorts: Outdoor pop-up rink opening in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ice skating under the South Florida sun? Absolutely! T.A. Walker is shining a light on how a local hotel is transforming its outdoor space into a frosty retreat that can handle the heat.

The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach will unveil a new outdoor ice-skating rink, opening to the public on Saturday, Nov. 2 and running through March 1, 2025. Using state-of-the-art technology from Ice America, the rink promises a true winter experience, despite the tropical setting.

"We came up with the winter wonderland, with some food and beverage, music, and real outdoor ice skating rink next to a palm tree," said Bernardo Neto, the general manager of The Ben Hotel.

"Our fast-cooling aluminum floors can adjust to sudden temperature changes. Yes, we are talking about real ice in summer and heat load conditions up to 90°," said an Ice America spokesperson.

Saturday, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James will be at the grand opening event and ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.

Families, couples, and friends can enjoy 90-minute skating sessions. Admission for kids ages 4 to 11 costs $10 and everyone else is $20.

Included with admission is access to the Winter Wonderland & Gingerbread Village, one-time ice-skating rink entry, and ice skate rental.

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday:

2:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Ice Resurfacing Breaks at 4 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Weekends and School Holidays:

9:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Ice Resurfacing Breaks at 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

10 PM Closing

Chalet Activations:

Snack Chalet: A seasonal assortment of sweet and savory rink-side snacks and treats.

Top Shelf Elf: Beer, wine, and festive cocktails.

Byrdie's: Warm up with hot cocoa and apple cider or satisfy your sweet tooth with nostalgic favorites.

Polar Emporium: Offers exclusive, limited-edition winter merchandise, featuring stylish apparel and unique seasonal accessories and novelties.