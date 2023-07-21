Watch Now
Ice plunging is new 'hot' trend

Delray Beach gym touts benefits of ice bath
There is a social media trend on TikTok that has over a billion views. The hashtag #coldplunge is taking the platform over by storm. You may have seen this on the TODAY show. This morning WPTV’s T.A. Walker is in Delray Beach talking about people who do it and the benefits they are having from spending time in the freezing – ice-cold water.
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jul 21, 2023
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — There is a social media trend on TikTok that has 1.1 billion views. The hashtag #coldplunge is taking the platform over by storm.

According to NBC's TODAY, there are several benefits to taking an ice bath:

  • Reduces inflammation and swelling
  • Relieves sore muscles
  • Aids exercise recovery
  • Lowers core body temperature
  • Supports immunity
  • Improves mental health

Slash Fitness in Delray Beach has a Fire & Ice class. The session is a 45-minute outdoor function-style workout out in the hot South Florida sun, followed by an outdoor shower, and then up to a three-minute ice bath.
Austin Brock is the co-founder of Slash Fitness and coaches his clients through the process.

A 300-gallon tank is filled with 100 pounds of ice water, Epson salt, and essential oils.

