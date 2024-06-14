'I do romance': 'Dirty Birdy' author to appear at book and writing festival in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Get ready to turn a new page this Saturday. Read It Write It is a day of celebrating stories, connecting with authors, and bonding over books in Wellington. It's events like these that make us proud to call this place home.

This morning we hung out with the authors that will be attending the Read It Write It event on Saturday at the Mall at Wellington Green.

Read It Write It Book and Writing Festival

Saturday, June 15

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mall at Wellington Green

One of the authors is Sheila Fowler who works for WPTV's parent company Scripps. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, she decided she wanted to start writing. She began with romantic novels, which I call "Dirty Birdy" books, and now has self-published 24 of them.

"I do romance, and then I also do another series called cozy mysteries, and that's where the sex is off the page," Fowler said.

The event will have book signings, writing workshops, a book fair and panel discussions.

"We're going to have over 30 independent authors here talking about their work and talking about the writing process," said Heidi Hess, the event's founder. "We do have several genre panels. We're opening very strong with a romance panel."

Will Sheila, the "Dirty Birdy," be on the panel?

"Yes, the "Dirty Birdy" [will be on the panel]," laughed Hess.

One of the vendors will be the Royal Palm Beach Writers Group.

"We write stories. We critique each other. We helped each other. We learn from each other. We're a diverse group. We have everybody bring something to the table that's positive," said Hartley, who is a member of the writers group.

Event Break Down from Read It Write It's website:

Author Talks & Book Signings: Meet renowned authors and gain insight into their creative processes. Get your books signed and engage in thought-provoking discussions.

Writing Workshops: Hone your writing skills with interactive workshops led by experienced writers and industry experts. From storytelling to poetry, there's something for everyone.

Book Fair: Explore a diverse range of books from local and national authors. Find your next favorite read or discover hidden literary gems.

Panel Discussions: Engage in meaningful conversations about literature, publishing, and the power of storytelling in our society.

Literary Open Mic: Share your own writing or enjoy the creativity of fellow attendees during our open mic sessions. All voices are welcome!

Community Engagement: Connect with local libraries, literacy organizations, and writing groups to discover ongoing opportunities to nurture your passion for books and writing.

