Hundreds volunteer across Palm Beach County for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is being celebrated through acts of service across Palm Beach County today.

More than 1,000 volunteers are dedicating their time and energy at over 27 sites, making this year's MLK Day of Service the largest yet.

From packing meals for the less fortunate to visiting senior living facilities and supporting local animal shelters, volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are stepping up to give back.

"We have 1,000 volunteers in over 27 sites today giving back to the community in many different ways," said Amy Gordon, Director of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County's Kohl Jewish Volunteer Center. "We have animal shelters. We have been working with the homeless, feeding the homeless, packing meals for those less fortunate. We are going to senior living facilities to play games with them and just interact."

The event is a collaborative effort between the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County and Palm Beach Atlantic University. Volunteers are engaging in hands-on activities that reflect Dr. King's vision of unity and service, including preparing meals, supporting families, and even cleaning up beaches.

For students and families participating, the day is about more than just giving back—it's a chance to learn about the power of community. Members of Palm Beach Atlantic University's women's basketball team were among the early volunteers, sharing their experiences and emphasizing the importance of service.

Organizers have expanded opportunities to include a variety of causes, from dog and animal shelter programs to a sunset beach cleanup for those unable to attend during the day.

For those who can't participate in person, the Jewish Federation is offering ways to help from home, including donating to the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Amazon wish list, which supports caretakers with critical needs.

