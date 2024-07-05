Humane Society of Treasure Coast celebrates Christmas in July with discounted pet adoptions

PALM CITY, Fla. — Friday morning we hung out with the cutest dogs at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.

My favorite dog, Murphy, was dressed up as Santa's little helper. He's five years old, and the Humane Society would like him to find a home with his twin sister, if possible. He knows how to sit and how to give you a paw.

The Humane Society is celebrating Christmas in July with discounts on adoptions for animals over the age of one. Dogs are $50 and cats are $25.

The shelter also has a Giving Tree at its facility in Palm City and its two thrift stores in Stuart. The tree has tags with wishes for items the shelter needs.

The organization hopes to raise $8,000 by the end of July.

Viritual giving tree:

www.hstc1.org/christmas or you can call 772-600-3216

LOCATIONS

Shelter

4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave.

Palm City, Florida 34990

Thrift Shop North

1099 NW 21st St.

Stuart, FL 34994

Thrift Shop Central

3302 SE Federal Hwy., Stuart, FL 34997

The Humane Society's thrift stores are offering Christmas items through July 31. Store hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

