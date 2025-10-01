Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is turning questionable art into lifesaving donations

PALM CITY, Fla. — The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast (HSTC) is turning questionable art into lifesaving donations — and I found myself (and my dog, Tito Nicks) as the latest subjects in their Poorly Drawn Pets fundraising campaign.

The lighthearted project runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, inviting animal lovers to donate to the shelter in exchange for a one-of-a-kind portrait of their pet. For as little as $25, a volunteer or staff member will produce a “masterpiece” — though, as the shelter admits, the artistic quality could be anywhere from adorably amateur to unexpectedly spectacular.

“You get either something really poorly drawn or spectacular. You just don’t know what you’re gonna' get,” laughed Sarah Fisher, Communications Manager for HSTC.

Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Of course, this was the perfect excuse to put the spotlight on Tito, and see just how “poorly” three staff members and volunteers could render the pair.

Director of Community Outreach Courtney Zanetti admitted she had never drawn in her life but declared her piece “a true masterpiece.”

Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

I didn’t disagree about the spirit — but again noted, “My face looks like it melted away… ”

Volunteer Gretchen Dawson’s interpretation, however, earned unexpected praise: “Wow — you even made me slim."

Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

The HSTC cares for more than 7,800 animals each year, and proceeds from Poorly Drawn Pets go directly toward animal care and shelter services.

Participants can also opt for human-and-pet duo portraits — meaning you too could get your own “melting face” moment.

Orders and full details are available here.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.