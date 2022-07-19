Humane Society of the Treasure Coast celebrates Christmas in July

PALM CITY, Fla. — The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is celebrating Christmas in July with "Giving Trees" at three locations.

Shoppers can pull a tag off one of the trees that lists specific needs (from pet supplies to medical procedures) and donate that item and place it under the tree.

Humane Society of the Treasure Coast Locations

Palm City shelter

4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave.

Thrift Store Central

2585 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart; and

Thrift Store North

1099 NW 21st St, Stuart.

Ways to Participate



Pull a tag from one of the trees at the shelter or one of the thrift stores.

Visit the Virtual Giving Tree online.

Shop at either of the Humane Society’s thrift stores.

Shop the Humane Society’s Amazon Wish List.

Donate a wrapped present to be placed under the Christmas in July tree at the shelter or thrift store.

Call a Humane Society Christmas elf at 772-600-3216 to make a Christmas in July donation over the phone.

“The purpose of this creative campaign is to celebrate the spirit of giving that brings us so much joy and happiness, while providing valuable and necessary care to homeless and helpless animals at our community's open-access, no-kill shelter,” said Sarah Fisher, the humane society’s communications manager.