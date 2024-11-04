How you can provide a family of 6 a Thanksgiving meal for less than $30

BOCA RATON, Fla. — This morning, T.A. Walker is Shining A Light on the Thanksgiving Box Brigade, and the volunteers are bonding with each other and putting in some serious volunteer hours to get all the meals prepared.

Four thousand food-insecure families have signed up to get a turkey and a box of all the sides from the Thanksgiving Box Brigade.

Boca Helping Hands said this year (their 20th annual) is their biggest Thanksgiving Box Brigade on record.

There are a few ways people can help provide a family of six Thanksgiving dinner for $29.72:



Filling a box. Download a shopping list and drop it off on or before Monday, Nov. 18. (It's a good activity to teach children the importance of volunteering.)



Donate $29.72 here.



Volunteer here.

