PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Prezzo, an Italian trattoria located in Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens offers pizza and pasta-making classes.

National Pasta Day is Oct. 17 and pumpkin ravioli will be offered for half off (normally $28 but will be $14 on national pasta day). It features hand-crafted pumpkin-filled ravioli, roasted apple butter, crispy sage, almond Ameretto crunch, toasted pinenuts, and browned butter.