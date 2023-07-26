How to keep your dog safe from extreme heat

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — The dog days of summer have been brutal in South Florida.

There has been a heat advisory every day since July 4. Wednesday, that heat advisory streak finally ends after 22 days.

It’s been so hot outside you may have been worried about keeping your dog cool when going on your daily walk.

Dr. Brittany Kephart of Big Dog Ranch Rescue said you can tell if your dog is too hot or exhausted if they are panting, long tongue that curls more than normal, ears are hot, not wanting to walk.

Dog Extreme Heat Tips from Big Dog Ranch Rescue

