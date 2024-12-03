How to get Santa to write your kids back

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The holiday season is upon us, and the Mandel Public Library is the place to be for festive fun and creative activities for all ages.

The library is transforming into a Winter Wonderland, offering a range of programs and resources to help patrons make the most of the season.

Whether you're crafting personalized gifts, participating in holiday-themed events, or simply enjoying the festive atmosphere, there's something for everyone at the Mandel Public Library.

Click herefor a schedule of events.

Magical Letters from Santa

One of the most enchanting programs at the Mandel Public Library this holiday season is the Letters from Santa initiative.

Children can write their letters to Santa Claus and receive a personalized response straight from the North Pole. This delightful experience adds a touch of magic to the holiday season, making it unforgettable for the little ones.

Create Unique Holiday Gifts

The library's second-floor tech and innovation center is a treasure trove for those looking to create unique holiday gifts. Patrons can:



3D Printing: Design and print custom ornaments, jewelry, and other thoughtful gifts.

Design and print custom ornaments, jewelry, and other thoughtful gifts. Media Digitization Station: Convert old family VHS tapes into digital movies, preserving precious memories for generations to come.

Convert old family VHS tapes into digital movies, preserving precious memories for generations to come. Movie Creation and Editing: Use state-of-the-art equipment to create and edit a special holiday movie, capturing the magic of the season.

Arts and Crafts Galore

The library's arts programs are perfect for those looking to explore their creative side. Highlights include:



Holiday Card Making: Create beautiful, hand-painted holiday cards to send to family and friends.

Create beautiful, hand-painted holiday cards to send to family and friends. Winter Wonderland Canvas Painting: Join a guided painting session to create a snowy landscape.

Join a guided painting session to create a snowy landscape. Ornament Decorating: Decorate ornaments with paint, glitter, and other festive materials to add a personal touch to your holiday decorations.

Adult Programs: Winter Crafts and More

This month, the library is focusing on winter crafts and holiday gifts for adults. Popular programs include:



Handmade Holiday Gifts: Learn how to make candles, soap, and other DIY gifts.

Learn how to make candles, soap, and other DIY gifts. Festive Wreath Making: Craft a beautiful holiday wreath to adorn your door.

Craft a beautiful holiday wreath to adorn your door. Holiday Baking Workshop: Discover new recipes and techniques for holiday treats.

A favorite among patrons is the Makers & Mocktails event. Scheduled for Wednesday, December 4, this event allows you to sip on delicious mocktails while creating holiday crafts, and you get to keep your glass as a souvenir. Pre-registration is necessary, as this event sells out quickly.