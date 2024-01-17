How to get free homework help for your kids

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Mandel Public Library in West Palm Beach is where K-12 students get free homework help from certified teachers.

It's not just about savings. It's about empowering education, and your family can benefit.

"As a parent myself, I know that sometimes you sit down with your child and you start working on homework and you realize this is going to be a really tough night... ...You don't have to pre-register, you don't even need a library card to come and visit the service... ...Your student can figure out what they need to work on and it makes a real difference," said Kathy Hage, the Mandel Public Library youth services manager.

The free academic assistance comes with healthy snacks. And you do not have to be a West Palm Beach resident to take advantage of the tutoring help. Click here for dates, times, and other information.