The secret to a perfect Thanksgiving turkey? Okeechobee Steakhouse says it's butter

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA — If you've ever admired a perfectly golden Thanksgiving turkey and wondered how professional chefs make it look so good, Okeechobee Steakhouse co-owner Ralph Lewis has a surprisingly simple answer.

"It's butter."

And not just a little butter.

During a recent Thanksgiving cooking demonstration at Okeechobee Prime Meat Market, Lewis stood beside a giant inflatable stick of butter, worked from a table piled high with butter and seasonings, and even pulled a backup rubber stick of butter from his pocket.

For Lewis, butter isn't simply an ingredient. It's the foundation of a great Thanksgiving turkey.

"Are you really supposed to have a budget with butter?" Lewis joked. "Those two words do not go together."

The Butter Trick That Makes The Difference

According to Lewis, the biggest mistake many home cooks make is putting all of their butter on the outside of the bird.

Instead, he recommends carefully separating the skin from the breast meat and creating pockets beneath the skin.

Once those pockets are created, it's time to start adding butter.

Lots of butter.

"You just want to keep working it in there," Lewis said. "You can't put enough. You can't put too much. That's impossible, literally impossible, and that's a chef's code."

As the turkey cooks, the butter melts beneath the skin, helping keep the meat moist while contributing to the rich color and flavor many Thanksgiving hosts are trying to achieve.

After working butter beneath the skin, Lewis also coats the outside of the turkey before adding seasoning.

Pro Tip: Season The Butter First

One of the most useful tips Lewis shared involves seasoning the butter before it ever touches the bird.

Start by taking butter out of the refrigerator and allowing it to soften to room temperature.

Then combine the softened butter with herbs and seasonings such as:



Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Thyme

Rosemary

Sage

Mix everything together until it forms a seasoned compound butter.

Then spread that butter beneath the skin and across the exterior of the turkey.

By combining the herbs and seasoning directly into the butter, the flavors are distributed more evenly throughout the turkey as it cooks.

Lewis says it's a simple step that can make a noticeable difference in flavor.

Step-By-Step Turkey Guide

1. Soften the butter

Allow butter to come to room temperature.

2. Create seasoned butter

Mix the butter with kosher salt, black pepper, thyme, rosemary, sage or your favorite herbs.

3. Create pockets beneath the skin

Gently separate the skin from the breast meat without tearing it.

4. Add the butter

Spread seasoned butter beneath the skin and continue working it throughout the breast area.

5. Butter the outside

Coat the exterior of the turkey with additional butter.

6. Season the bird

Add additional herbs and seasoning as desired.

7. Add liquid to the roasting pan

Place about a half-inch to one inch of water, chicken stock or turkey stock in the bottom of the pan.

8. Cook low and slow

Cover the turkey with foil and roast at approximately 325 degrees.

9. Finish uncovered

About 30 minutes before the turkey is done, remove the foil and increase the heat.

Lewis says this final step helps create the deep golden-brown color that makes a Thanksgiving turkey look picture-perfect.

Thanksgiving Calories? What Calories?

Of course, Lewis' demonstration included a healthy helping of humor.

At one point, while explaining his butter-heavy technique, he declared there is no such thing as too much butter.

When told that Thanksgiving calories don't count, he quickly fired back:

"What's calories?"

And when asked whether anything should go inside the turkey cavity itself, his answer was immediate.

"Well, butter, of course."

Don't Want To Cook? There's Another Option

For families looking to spend less time in the kitchen and more time around the dinner table, Okeechobee Prime Meat Market is offering a variety of Thanksgiving meal packages featuring roasted or smoked turkeys, prime rib, beef tenderloin, traditional sides and holiday desserts.

The market's Ultimate Holiday Family Feast serves 16 to 18 people and includes a Bell & Evans all-natural turkey, prime roasted beef tenderloin, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce and more.

Pre-orders are available through Okeechobee Prime Meat Market in West Palm Beach.

This article was drafted with the assistance of Microsoft Copilot using reporting, interview transcripts, and information gathered by WPTV journalist T.A. Walker. All facts, quotes, and editorial decisions were reviewed by WPTV before publication.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.