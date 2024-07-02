How do you disguise fitness as fun for your kids?

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Over 5,000 summer campers from all over Palm Beach County will come to the 13th annual KidsFit Jamathon and play on a giant bounce house, fun inflatables, compete in dance competitions, and win prizes.

Jamathon, put on by Digital Vibez, is designed to motivate and inspire kids to dance, stay fit, and live healthier lives to help fight and avoid childhood obesity.

"That's what we focus on, is how do we get kids engaged so that they aren't involved in those other things that they might be otherwise," Nicole Edwards, director of community partnerships for Prime Time Palm Beach County, said. "Not only is it a great event, it helps kids be active and socialize and be around their peers and just have an all-around great time."

Jamathon is coming to the South Florida Fairgrounds on July 17.

To sign up, click here.

This event is open to all South Florida summer camps. They are encouraged to register to attend the KidsFit Jamathon, here.

Admission is $8 per youth. Directors and camp counselors are free.

