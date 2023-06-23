Hourglass installation at Old School Square in Delray Beach kicks off summer events

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — “Summer at the Square” kicks off Friday night in Delray Beach. It’s part of new programming that includes a Sunset Music Series, Fourth of July, decorative murals and an art installation.

Friday morning, WPTV’s T.A. Walker was at Old School Square Shining A Light on six giant hourglasses.

New to Old School Square is a temporary art installation called ‘A Journey Through Time.' The interactive, colorful, and playful installation features hourglasses that are almost 8 feet tall.

The exhibit is part of Summer at the Square, a months-long series of exciting summer happenings at Old School Square in downtown Delray Beach. Activities include concerts, street festivals, art exhibitions, kids’ programs and special activities at Old School Square in downtown Delray Beach throughout the summer.

Summer at the Square will also include:



Sunset Music Series every first and third Thursday of the month.

All America Fest in the All American City: Fourth of July Kickoff Weekend featuring Living on a Bad Name concert on Saturday, July 1, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

New interactive and street art exhibitions to open in the Cornell Art Museum July 21

Delray Walls Mural Fest on Old School Square grounds from July 28 to 30

Click here for a list of current events in Delray Beach.