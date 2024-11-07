'Honor lives in an amazing way': Gold Star Christmas Project unwraps kindness

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Gold Star Christmas Project will wrap over 10,000 Christmas gifts for 2,500 Gold Star Children who are missing a parent due to a military service-connected death.

This marks the 10th year that Believe With Me will embark on this monumental undertaking. The kids submit their wish list and shoppers hand-select the gifts to send to the children and youth.

"We are going to provide Christmas gifts for 2,000 children who've lost a parent serving in our nation's military, killed in action, killed in training, PTSD, suicide," said Lyette Reback, who is the CEO & Founder of Believe With Me. "We're going to provide them with gifts that they've asked for from their wish list."

"We're using Veterans Day weekend to get a lot of students and families in here to teach them the cost of their freedoms and opportunities," Reback said.

"But these gifts will remain boxed up and they'll ship Dec. 15."

The project reaches veteran children across the United States, Guam and Japan.

How To Help



Donate money for gifts at believewithme.com

Attend their fundraising gala at PGA National on Nov. 30. To purchase tickets or make a donation go to believewithme.com/events/

