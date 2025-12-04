Here's where to watch the 31st annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 31st Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade will set sail this Saturday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m., lighting up the Intracoastal Waterway from North Palm Beach to the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.

The event is hosted by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County (MIAPBC) and presented by Lessing’s Hospitality Group. More than 80 festively decorated boats will compete for over $10,000 in cash and prizes across categories like Best of Parade, Fan Favorite, Corporate, and the brand-new Rookie of the Year.

Radio hosts Mo & Sally from KOOL 105.5 return as Grand Marshals alongside Santa Claus, leading the fleet with a traveling fireworks display by Zambelli Fireworks.

The parade also supports Toys for Tots and Little Smiles, offering toy drop-off opportunities throughout Palm Beach County and a special “toy fleet” collecting donations by boat along the route. Simply wave a flashlight from your dock when a marked toy collection boat approaches, and uniformed Marines or volunteers will pick up your gift.

Last year’s parade gathered more than 14,000 toys, proving Palm Beach County’s holiday spirit burns brighter than any string of lights.

Track the parade live with the free KnowWake GPS app and find toy drop-off locations at marinepbc.org/boat-parade .

Estimated Bridge Opening Times

Due to weather, winds, tides and currents the MIAPBC said it cannot predict the time bridges along the parade route will be opening and closing.

Parker Bridge will open around 6 p.m.



PGA Bridge will open around 6:15 p.m.



Donald Ross Bridge will open around 7 p.m.



Indiantown Road Bridge will open sometime around 7:30 p.m.



Jupiter Federal Bridge Will open around 7:45 p.m.



Parade Map and Viewing Sites

Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade map

North Palm Beach Country Club



Waterway Cafe (PGA)



Bert Winters Park (Juno)



Juno Park (Juno)



Sawfish Bay Park (Jupiter)



Lighthouse Park (Jupiter)



Waterway Park (Jupiter)



Riverwalk (Jupiter)



Harborside Place (Jupiter)



Charlie and Joe's at Love Street (Jupiter)



Square Grouper Tiki Bar (Jupiter)



