Here's what's new at Walt Disney World, plus a FREE attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. — This summer, are your kids telling you they're bored? Are they nagging you for something new to do?

On Wednesday, we shined a light on the new offerings from the Walt Disney World in Orlando.

At Magic Kingdom, we found one new ride, one new air conditioned break from the heat at a sing-a-long classic that was just refreshed, and a free nighttime drone show.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure

The new attraction is a refurbishment of Splash Mountain.

If you look, there is a nod to the old attraction with an Easter egg of Br'er Rabbit in the queue. The New Orleans-themed attraction is a continuation of the animation classic's story. You find out what Tiana's next adventure is!

If you need to cool off, there is a 50-foot drop at the end of the ride that "makes a splash." Nearby, be sure to grab a beignet.

New Orleans beignets made with honey

Reimagined Country Bear Musical Jamboree reopens in Orlando

At Magic Kingdom, one of the only remaining original attractions has gotten a refresh. The Country Bears Musical Jamboree reopens.

Here's why this one is a win for parents:

Air conditioning: A nice 15-minute break from the Florida heat will get your kids cooled down.

Sing-a-long: The Bears sing a few new songs, but mainly hits from Disney's animated classics.

Nostalgic vibes: It just feels like your childhood with all the animatronic bears. Remember the Showbiz Pizza performances? Remember Chucky Cheese shows? It's that, but way more advanced.

Dreams that Soar

I love this one, mainly because it's free. And if it's free, it's for me!

This one is running nightly at Disney Springs, no ticket needed. 800 drones dance in the sky and form some of Disney's favorite characters from Star Wars to Peter Pan in that show. This is a limited-time offering running through Sept. 2.