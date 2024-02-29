Helping young female Black golfers break down barriers

PALM CITY, Fla. — Fore Sistas started during the coronavirus pandemic when many businesses where shut down.

But Martin Downs Country Club, one of the few Black-owned golf courses in Florida, was allowed to operate. The women started meeting each other and exchanging phone numbers and decided to turn their passion for the links into doing good for their community.

They decided to host a golf tournament. The first year proceeds, around $6,000, benefited seniors and children. Last year, the dynamic women wanted to address the barriers to entry for Black female golfers into the LPGA.

They picked West Palm Beach junior golfer olfer Staci Pla who has had impressive tournament performances as a benefactor.

"Her mom made the comment that it really helped her game. She was able to play in more tournaments because of the financial support and did extremely well. We couldn't be more proud to have her as our young person," said Phyllis Gillespie of Fore Sistas.

Again this year, they are supporting Pla who defended her title at the Palm Beach Junior Honda Classic in 2023. Pla was a district champ with garnering a low score of 66, the lowest among females in Florida.

