Hell Gate Sea Dragons set to make waves at world championships in Germany

PALM CITY, Fla. — The Hell Gate Sea Dragons (HGSD), a dragon boat team comprised of breast cancer survivors, are gearing up for an exciting journey to Brandenburg, Germany.

Some members will compete at the 17th International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) World Dragon Boat Racing Championships from July 14-20. This marks a monumental achievement for the team, who have been paddling together since 2020.

Three team members, including newly named Team USA Breast Cancer Paddler (BCP) member Susan Deacon, have earned a spot on the prestigious National Breast Cancer Team, symbolizing resilience and strength among survivors.

As they prepare for the world stage, the Hell Gate Sea Dragons are inviting the community to support their journey, highlighting the importance of camaraderie and the transformative power of dragon boating.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.