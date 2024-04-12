'Hamilton' musical inspires pop-up speakeasy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hamilton, the world-famous musical, is in town at the Kravis Center through next weekend, and there is a secret-inspired speakeasy that will give you your shot across the street.

Here's how you can be in "the room where it happens."

Across the street from the Kravis Center is the Hilton West Palm Beach. They've carved out space to put in a Hamilton-inspired speakeasy.

"[It's] an amazing experience to enhance your Hamilton experience such as we have live music that is gonna be throughout. We also have amazing light bites, brought forth by our signature restaurant, Galley, and then four handcrafted cocktails," said Derrick Steinour of Hilton West Palm Beach.

Mixologist Hauk Cornell curated four elevated and Hamilton-themed craft cocktails based on the song titles of the musical including; "My Shot," "World Turned Upside Down," "Blow Us All Away," and "Burn."

"Sip on carefully crafted cocktails, enjoy live music, and immerse yourself in this unforgettable experience; the perfect accompaniment to seeing Hamilton. Whether visiting us pre or post-show, step into a world where history meets modern allure, where whispers of revolution and romance linger in the air," said a Hilton spokesperson.

The $60 ticket includes two interactive themed cocktails, light bites, speakeasy experience, live music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and valet

The Social speakeasy will be open Thursday through Saturday, April 11 to 13, and Thursday through Saturday, April 18 to 20, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

“My Shot”

A Brandy Alexander (Hamilton) meets Espresso Martini

Cognac, espresso, chocolate liqueur, nutmeg, nitro salted whipped cream

“World Turns Upside Down”

Clarified New York Sour

Whiskey, lemon, honey, milk wash, spiced red wine

“Blow Us All Away”

A smoke show of English tea and American gin

Gin, English breakfast tea, lemongrass, egg white, smoked lavender

“Burn”

Nothing burns more than a woman scorned

- Tequila, Mezcal, charred lime, habanero, smoked sea salt, blackberry syrup, flash paper