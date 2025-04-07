Gulfstream Goodwill’s talent show shines spotlight on performers with disabilities

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Get ready for a night of talent and creativity as Gulfstream Goodwill Industries hosts its annual talent show, showcasing the incredible abilities of participants from its capabilities program and the Career Academy of the Palm Beaches.

Taking place at the Palm Beach State College Eissey Theatre, this exciting event will feature a variety of performances—from singing and dancing to captivating acts.

The evening kicks off with an art auction, featuring stunning pieces created by talented participants. Bid on one-of-a-kind artwork and contribute to a great cause while enjoying an evening of inspiration and fun!

The event is free, and everyone is to cheer on talented performers and support their journey toward independence.

Event information

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Reception & Art Auction: 5 p.m.

Talent Show: 6 p.m.

Location: Palm Beach State College Eissey Theatre

Address: 11051 Campus Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Admission: Free

