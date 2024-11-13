Group celebrates 30 years of keeping Jupiter's beach pristine

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Beach is known for its backward baseball caps, board shorts, flip-flop laidback lifestyle, free parking, and the ability to have a beer with man's best friend.

Since 1994, the Friends of Jupiter Beach (FJB) said they've hosted around 360 beach cleanups and have picked up around 85,000 pounds of garbage and recyclables (they didn't start counting until the early 2000s).

The group prides itself on keeping the beaches clean and maintaining the privilege of bringing dogs to Jupiter Beach. They estimate they've provided around 10,000,000 dog waste bags.

The group tackles emergency cleanups as well. After Hurricane Milton, a bunch of foam construction debris suspected to be from Martin County littered the beach and the FJB got the community activated.

Rey Aguiar After Hurricane Milton, a bunch of foam construction debris suspected to be from Martin County littered the beach and the FJB got the community activated.

"We put the call out on Friday after Milton for everyone to come out and help out the beach, and a lot of Jupiter locals there as well. And by Sunday afternoon, the beach was completely clean," said Mary Aguiar, the executive director of FJB.

The Friends of Jupiter Beach is celebrating their 30th anniversary with a special beach cleanup this Saturday, Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ocean Cay Park in Jupiter. The free event has a lot of complimentary perks.

"We're gonna' be doing some non-seafood piaya, pizza, giving away free T-shirts, raffle prizes, a whole breakfast," said Sophie Schneeberger, the president of FJB.

FJB will provide buckets, trash buckets, and all the essentials. They would like for volunteers to register on their website by clicking here.

Meetup Location:

Anita Lankler Pavilion

Ocean Cay Park

2188 Marsinski Road, Jupiter