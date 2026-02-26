Greenacres Fire Rescue to host 4th annual chili cook-off for charity

GREENACRES, Fla. — The city of Greenacres Fire Rescue is turning up the heat this weekend with its 4th annual chili cook-off — a family-friendly celebration packed with bold flavors, live entertainment and a focus on community giving.

The event takes place Sunday, March 1, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park located at 2905 Jog Road in Greenacres.

Guests can sample a variety of homemade chili recipes, enjoy food trucks, beverages, vendor displays and raffles, and take in live music from the Southern Blood Band. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event, with parking included.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Firefighters on a Mission, Firefighters to the Rescue, the Greenacres Fire Rescue Benevolent, and other local charitable organizations.

This year’s celebrity judging panel includes Palm Beach County Commissioner Joel G. Flores, WPTV’s T.A. Walker (hey, that’s me), former Major League Baseball pitcher Brad Peacock, Palm Beach State College Fire Recruit Director Dave Hamel, and Greenacres Elementary Assistant Principal Debbie Harnois.

Along with bragging rights, the top chili teams will compete for prizes and the coveted title of Chili Cook-Off Champion.

Organizers said there will be plenty of photo opportunities, interactive cooking demonstrations, and a welcoming atmosphere for visitors of all ages.

Event Details

When: Sunday, March 1 — 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park, 2905 Jog Rd., Greenacres, FL 33467

Tickets: $20 presale / $25 day-of (includes parking)

Info: greenacreschilicookoff.com | greenacresfl.gov

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.