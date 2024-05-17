Greenacres Fire Rescue Chili Cook-Off 'turning up the heat' Sunday

What to know



Firefighter cook-off on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

20 different chilis to be on hand

Tickets are cheaper in advance than at the gate

Firefighters and chili are synonymous with each other, and this Sunday the tradition continues. If you are planning out your play for the weekend, you might think of the 2nd annual chili cook-off in Greenacres. I am judging the event along with Chelsea Taylor, morning show host of New Country 103.1 (Don't worry, Tim won't be there).

Tickets to the cook-off are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. There is a free portion of the event that is being held in conjunction with the Nam Knights Rock n' Roll Sunday, which includes a car and motorcycle show.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for firefighters and the golden retriever therapy dog, Negan, will be on hand to draw attention to this issue. Negan will have his own chili and be sure to check out the freckle on his tongue.

We had fun this morning and asked firefighter paramedic Joe Zappulla to do pushups live on the air.

Chili Cook Off turning up the heat in Greenacres

The event is a fundraiser for the Firefighters Benevolent Association and other first responder charities.

The spicy event will be on Sunday, May 19, from noon to 5 p.m.

