Greenacres Fire Rescue Chili Cook-Off cooks up community spirit

GREENACRES, Fla. — The community will come together on Sunday, March 2 for the third annual Greenacres Fire Rescue Chili Cook-Off.

The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park located at 2905 S Jog Rd.

This flavorful event is presented in conjunction with the Nam Knights Rock n Roll.

Participants can look forward to sampling a wide variety of chili recipes with entry fees set at $20 for presale tickets and $25 on the day of the event.

The entry fee includes parking, and all proceeds will benefit the Firefighters Benevolent and several local charities, making this event not just about great food but also about giving back to the community.

In addition to the chili cook-off, attendees can enjoy live music from The Southern Blood Band and check out a classic car show, all while soaking up the vibrant atmosphere.

This is a perfect opportunity for families and friends to come together for a day of bonding and celebrating the unique flavor of our community. Don’t miss out on this chance to taste amazing chili and support a worthy cause.

WPTV reporter T.A. Walker is returning as a judge this year so make sure you stop by and say hello!

Click here for more information and learn how to purchase tickets.

Come hungry and be ready to have a great time.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.