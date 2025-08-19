Great Charity Poker Tournament aims to raise funds and awareness

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Get ready to ante up for a cause at the Great Charity Poker Tournament, taking place this Sunday, Aug. 24, at the Palm Beach Kennel Club (PBKC).

Poker enthusiasts and casual players alike are invited to join in on the fun while making a difference for three deserving charities: the Alzheimer’s Association, Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, and Live Like Jake.

The action kicks off with registration starting at 11:30 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Poker Room, followed by the tournament beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Participants can enjoy a delicious buffet while they test their poker prowess in a thrilling Texas Hold'em format. With a $50 buy-in and $20 re-buys, players compete for big cash payoffs, with the top 10% of finishers taking home prizes.

For more information on the tournament, click here.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.