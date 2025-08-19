Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Great Charity Poker Tournament aims to raise funds and awareness

The event is Sunday, Aug. 24, at the Palm Beach Kennel Club with registration starting at 11:30 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Poker Room, and the tournament beginning at 12:30 p.m.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Get ready to ante up for a cause at the Great Charity Poker Tournament, taking place this Sunday, Aug. 24, at the Palm Beach Kennel Club (PBKC).

Poker enthusiasts and casual players alike are invited to join in on the fun while making a difference for three deserving charities: the Alzheimer’s Association, Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, and Live Like Jake.

The action kicks off with registration starting at 11:30 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Poker Room, followed by the tournament beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Participants can enjoy a delicious buffet while they test their poker prowess in a thrilling Texas Hold'em format. With a $50 buy-in and $20 re-buys, players compete for big cash payoffs, with the top 10% of finishers taking home prizes.

For more information on the tournament, click here.

