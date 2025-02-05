GraceWay Village: A beacon of hope for families on Treasure Coast

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — In the heart of Fort Pierce, GraceWay Village is making a significant impact on families struggling with poverty, food insecurity and homelessness.

Since its inception in 2009, this nonprofit organization has served as a vital resource, providing essential support to those in need throughout the Treasure Coast region.

The organization has two key programs: the Café and the Clothing Boutique.

The Café program offers over 8,000 free hot meals each month, ensuring no child or adult goes hungry. This initiative is instrumental in relieving the pressures faced by families who struggle to put food on the table.

Meanwhile, GraceWay's Clothing Boutique provides nearly 400 children each month with essential clothing items, including new socks and underwear, helping to meet basic needs that many take for granted.

