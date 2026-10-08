Golden Girls live stage show brings friendship, laughter and nostalgia to West Palm Beach

For nearly 40 years, The Golden Girls have entertained audiences with humor, friendship and unforgettable characters. Now, those beloved ladies are coming to South Florida through the touring stage production "Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue."

The show arrives at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach on Oct. 25, bringing Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia back together in a new story that imagines the iconic friends still living under one roof decades after the original sitcom ended.

Actor Vince Kelley, who portrays Blanche Devereaux, and Adam Graber, who plays Rose Nylund, say the comedy's enduring popularity comes from its ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

"It's a very multifaceted answer," Kelley said. "The generational appeal, the nostalgia and stuff like that."

He said the sitcom remains a source of comfort for viewers who return to the familiar characters again and again.

"Women of a certain age who sometimes can feel forgotten or cast aside, this gives them a voice," Kelley said. "The LGBT community obviously has very strong ties. Everybody can kind of identify with one of the girls, so it's easy to see yourself in the show."

Full Interview with Cast

Why South Florida audiences connect with the show

Although the original sitcom was set in Miami, the cast believes its themes resonate throughout South Florida.

"The lifestyle is born from this area," Kelley said. "We're going to be in West Palm Beach. How many people in West Palm Beach are retirees of a certain age who are maybe living this life, living with friends? They have a timeshare; they're doing this."

The actors said audiences across Florida often recognize elements of their own communities in the world created by the television series.

"It's all South Florida," Kelley said. "The alligators, the humidity, banana leaves."

The performers also said Florida audiences have embraced the production since it first began touring in the state.

"We always look forward to coming to Florida because of how solid the fan base is," Kelley said.

A new story for familiar characters

The production imagines a continuation of the television series rather than a simple tribute show.

According to the cast, Sophia has been arrested for operating a drug ring at Shady Pines, while Blanche and Rose launch a dating app for seniors. Meanwhile, Dorothy is forced into the world of online dating and begins a relationship with the very attorney prosecuting Sophia.

The result is a fast-paced comedy that blends modern humor with the personalities fans have loved for decades.

The show also embraces some of the continuity quirks that longtime viewers know well.

During the interview, the actors laughed about references in the original sitcom that seemingly placed Jupiter's Burt Reynolds Dinner Theatre just a short drive from Miami.

"None of it makes sense," Graber joked. "You just let it happen."

Why the show's message still matters

For many fans, The Golden Girls represents more than comedy.

The cast said audience members frequently share personal stories during meet-and-greet events, telling them how the show connected them with parents, grandparents and close friends.

Others describe finding comfort in the sitcom during difficult periods of their lives.

That emotional connection continues to help new generations discover Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia long after the series left the air.

Whether viewers tune in for the one-liners, the friendships, or the nostalgia, the cast believes the secret is simple: everyone can find a little of themselves in one of the four friends.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue comes to the Kravis Center on Sunday, Oct. 25, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Organizers recommend buying tickets directly through Kravis.org to avoid scams and third-party resellers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.