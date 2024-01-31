WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready to satisfy your sweet tooth and support the leaders of tomorrow.

During February, keep an eye out for the Girl Scouts in front of grocery stores and restaurants.

Returning this year is the Digital Cookie Store program in which shoppers can buy and pay for cookies online.

The cookie program is designed to help mold female leaders and entrepreneurs of the future as they offer an array of delicious treats like Thin Mints, Do-Si-Dos, Tagalongs, and more.

In 2023, the 393 Girl Scouts troops sold almost 1.5 million boxes of cookies and earned nearly $2.5 million in proceeds.

WPTV Anchor Hollani Davis' troop picks their favorite cookie flavor

Girl Scouts embark on cookie selling adventure to hone entrepreneurial skills

Last year, 56,735 boxes were donated to Cookies for the Military program the Girl Scouts hope to send 75,000 boxes this year.

The cookies are sent domestically and overseas and give the active military a little slice of home. For more information, click here.