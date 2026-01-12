Girl Scout cookie season kicks off with 10,000-box goal from top seller and a new flavor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The ovens are warm, the boxes are stacked, and one southeast Florida Girl Scout has 10,000 reasons to dream big this cookie season.

Amelia Paredes, a local Girl Scout who's been the council's top seller for the past two years, is back with her biggest personal challenge yet — selling the 10,000 boxes she’s already ordered. About 16,000 cookies were delivered to her grandmother’s home this week; the other 6,000 are for the rest of her troop.

This year’s Girl Scout cookie program runs Jan. 12 through Feb. 15, offering all your favorite classics plus a brand-new addition: the chewy, chocolatey Exploremores — a cookie designed to inspire adventurous taste buds.

But the cookie program is about much more than treats. It teaches goal setting, money management, people skills, decision making and business ethics — real-world lessons served up with a smile.

Other programs include:



Cookies for the Military — A tradition since 2009, aiming to send 50,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to service members this year.

Give a Box, Get a Box Night — On Feb. 6, from 5–9 p.m. at all South Florida Duffy’s Sports Grills, customers who donate a box to the military will get a free box in return.

How cookie proceeds stay local, funding girl-led service projects, community impact programs, and adventures across Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties.

Customers can find Amelia, a local troop or place online orders by visiting gssef.org or cookiesforthemilitary.org.

AI Disclaimer:

This article was written with the assistance of AI — but just like a troop’s secret cookie recipe, the facts were baked fresh and taste-tested by local sources. No artificial flavors, and 100% community pride.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.