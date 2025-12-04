Ghosts, music and holiday magic light up The Wick Theatre's 'A Christmas Carol'

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The spirits of the season are taking center stage at The Wick Theatre as the spectacular musical version of "A Christmas Carol" brings Charles Dickens' timeless tale to life.

Running now through Dec. 24, this high-energy production features music by eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Tony Award winner Lynn Ahrens, infusing Scrooge’s journey of redemption with unforgettable showstopping numbers.

Experience the magic as A Christmas Carol’s ghosts dance, sing, and chase Scrooge at The Wick Theatre

Audiences will meet the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future — portrayed by Dru Loman, Daniel Pippert, and Madeline Dunn (who also serves as dance captain) — as they guide the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge toward his change of heart.

Packed with soaring songs, dazzling choreography and lavish costumes, the production offers a holiday experience for all ages and backgrounds.

The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum is located at 7901 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton.

Tickets and pre-show dinner reservations are available at www.thewick.org or by calling 561-995-2333.

