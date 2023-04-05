Gay Polo League to host international tournament on Saturday in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — At 12 p.m. on Saturday, 16 polo players from seven countries consisting of LGBTQ and their allies will play for The Senators Cup and The Founders Cup. Each match will consist of four checkers (innings).

The National Polo Center (formally called the International Polo Club) will host the event filled with professional LGBTQIA players who are out, which is an anomaly in professional sports.

According to reporting by CNN, the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL have had two openly gay players in the history of the four major sports in the United States. Those leagues have been around for nearly 400 years combined.

"I started the Gay Polo League when I was looking to expand my social network within the gay community, quite frankly, it was very self-serving," said Chip McKenney, who is the league’s founder.

"I was living in Los Angeles, I realized I wanted to meet new people and I thought I want to do it around an activity that I love and I love horses and then one thing led to another," said McKenney.

The Gay Polo League in Wellington and its mission is about providing equality, pride, inclusion and confidence.

"I started realizing when I was a kid, there was an absence of any out gay athletes that were portrayed in major sports. I never saw that on TV. Part of our mission is to elevate and advance gay and lesbian, bi transgender etcetera, athletes who actually compete. And we promote them as athletes first," said McKenney.

The competition on the field is overshadowed by the competition off the field at the tailgate.

Tailgaters will decorate whimsical tablescapes and wear over-the-top costumes. Coveted awards for Best in Show, Best Cuisine, Best Cocktail, Best Single Tailgate, and Best Multiple Tailgate are up for grabs.

In previous years, Steel Magnolias, Brunch at Tiffany’s, and Wizard of Oz have all been fan's favorite themes.

Tickets to the event start at $30 and there is a parking fee.

Leading up to the main tournament there will be a series of events some benefitting a charity.

In 2016, 49 people lost their lives in The Pulse Nightclub shooting and this year the tournament will once again benefit the OnePULSE Foundation.