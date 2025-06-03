Galley at Hilton in West Palm Beach promises to elevate the summer experience through sizzling new offerings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As summer heats up, Hilton West Palm Beach is sizzling with new offerings that promise to elevate the summertime experience for both locals and tourists alike. From refreshing mocktails to a tantalizing summer menu and a commitment to community support, Galley, a restaurant on-site at the hotel, is blending culinary delight with a sense of purpose.

Fun summer mocktail idea

Refreshing Summer Mocktail at La Playa

Leading the charge is Hauk Cornell, Galley’s Lead Mixologist, who is set to unveil a delightful summer mocktail that’s guaranteed to win over guests of all ages. Dubbed the Tropical Fizz, this vibrant concoction melds blueberry, pineapple, lime, Fever Tree ginger (nonalcoholic) beer, and blueberry ginger-infused simple syrup. With whimsical garnishes featuring Flamingos and umbrellas, the Tropical Fizz is not just a drink; it’s a mini-vacation in a glass that can be enjoyed poolside at La Playa, the resort’s pool bar.

Ingredients:

Lime Juice- .75 oz

Pineapple Juice- .75 oz

Blueberry Ginger Syrup- .75 oz

Water- 1 oz

Non-Alcoholic Ginger Beer- 2-3 oz

Instructions:

Combine water, lime juice, pineapple juice, and blueberry ginger syrup into a glass. Fill glass with ice and top with fresh ginger beer. Garnish and enhance with fresh blueberries, pineapple, and mint.

Blueberry Ginger Syrup Recipe:

1 qt Water

4 cup White Sugar

4 cup Blueberries

4 inch Ginger Root (shaved and chopped)

Prep:

1- Add all ingredients into a large pot.

2- Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Simmer for 10 minutes.

3- Remove from heat and steep for 10 minutes.

4- Strain through fine mesh strainer.

Pool Pass Access for Everyone

For those looking to soak up the sun without the overnight stay, Galley is making summer even sweeter with its Family Resort Pass and Educator’s Resort Pass. This initiative allows non-guests to enjoy the resort’s inviting pool facilities throughout the summer. T.A., one of the resort’s hosts, will take the plunge into the pool this season, encouraging families and educators alike to come and enjoy the aquatic fun, making it an accessible summer destination for everyone.

Tropical-Inspired Summer Menu

Dining enthusiasts can look forward to Galley’s new summer Prix Fixe menu, designed by Chef Rodriguez and inspired by tropical flavors. This specially curated menu features a zesty Caesar Salad, the mouthwatering Steak Frites, complemented by handcrafted chimichurri sauce, and sweet finishes with Key Lime Tart and Classic Cheesecake. The menu offers a culinary escape to the tropics right in the heart of Palm Beach County.

A Commitment to Community

In addition to offering delectable dishes and refreshing drinks, Galley remains devoted to giving back to the community. Each month, the restaurant donates a percentage of its proceeds to local charities, with over $20,000 donated so far this year. For the month of June, Galley has partnered with the Compass LGBTQ Community Center.

With its blend of invigorating mocktails, pool access for all, a delectable summer menu, and a strong commitment to charitable contributions, Galley is not just a dining destination; it’s a vibrant community hub where summer fun and philanthropy go hand in hand. Whether you’re dining in, soaking up the sun, or sipping on a mocktail, Galley invites everyone to celebrate the joys of summer together.

