Galbani Taste of Little Italy festival returns for 18th anniversary in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The 18th anniversary of the Galbani Taste of Little Italy festival will take place at Tradition Square in Port St. Lucie this weekend.

Renowned for its authentic Italian ambiance, national Italian American entertainers, and delicious food, the free event will take place at Tradition Square.

This year’s festival is particularly special as it coincides with Valentine’s Day weekend, themed "It’s All About Love." Attendees can expect a romantic atmosphere complemented by mouthwatering cuisine, lively entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

Festival Hours:



Friday, February 14: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 15: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, February 16: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There is free admission and parking.

For more information, including performance, entertainment and food demonstration schedules, visit tasteoflittleitaly.net.

