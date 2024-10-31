Galbani Feast of Little Italy happening in Jupiter this weekend

JUPITER, Fla. — The 23rd Annual Galbani Feast of Little Italy is happening this weekend in Jupiter at the Abacoa Town Center.

This free three-day festival will immerse you in Italian culture with a variety of activities, including cooking demonstrations, wine seminars, and a range of food and spirits. It's a family-friendly event featuring festival rides and carnival games for all ages.

Festival Hours:



Friday, Nov. 1: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A highlight of the festival will be Saturday night's headliner, Streetlife Serenader, performing a Billy Joel Tribute.

Don't miss out on this fun and festive weekend!

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.