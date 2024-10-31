Watch Now
Galbani Feast of Little Italy happening in Jupiter this weekend

The festival runs from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3
We're turning Halloween into a true Italian competition. This morning, T.A. Walker is shining a light on the FREE Feast of Little Italy returning to Abacoa this weekend. T.A. one of the classic features of the festival is the cheese building competition for charity and this morning you’ve set up a friendly competition.
JUPITER, Fla. — The 23rd Annual Galbani Feast of Little Italy is happening this weekend in Jupiter at the Abacoa Town Center.

This free three-day festival will immerse you in Italian culture with a variety of activities, including cooking demonstrations, wine seminars, and a range of food and spirits. It's a family-friendly event featuring festival rides and carnival games for all ages.

Festival Hours:

  • Friday, Nov. 1: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 2: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 3: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A highlight of the festival will be Saturday night's headliner, Streetlife Serenader, performing a Billy Joel Tribute.
