Friends of Jupiter Beach Food & Wine Festival promises culinary delights, refreshing beverages

JUPITER, Fla. — Wine lovers and foodies, the highly anticipated Friends of Jupiter Beach Food & Wine Festival is back and set to take place this weekend at the picturesque Plaza Down Under on the Riverwalk under the Indiantown Road Bridge.

This beloved annual event on Saturday, April 26 promises an exquisite blend of culinary delights and refreshing beverages, making it the perfect day to "wine" down and indulge in some "grape" company.

For 15 years, this festival has established itself as a must-visit for residents and visitors alike, drawing together local eateries, renowned chefs, wineries, and breweries eager to showcase their finest offerings. Attendees can expect to sample a medley of complimentary tastings—from succulent dishes to tantalizing drinks—all while hoping their favorites snag one of the three coveted awards up for grabs.

This dog-friendly extravaganza will be emceed by Kool 105.5’s Mo & Sally Show, promising a lively atmosphere where good food and great laughs intertwine.

For those seeking an elevated experience, the festival will feature a VIP area granting early access at noon, which comes with exclusive food and drink pairings that are sure to be a hit.

But the festival is more than just a culinary adventure—it's a celebration of community and a commitment to keeping Jupiter Beach clean and dog-friendly. All proceeds from the event directly support the nonprofit's mission, helping to maintain the beautiful shoreline through education, volunteerism, and community support.

In addition to the palette-pleasing fare and live entertainment, attendees will have access to a Bark Park, allowing four-legged friends to enjoy the festivities alongside their human companions.

Tickets start at $25. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

