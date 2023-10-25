Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Free 'Trunk or Treat' coming to Clover Park in Port St. Lucie

Trunk or Treat! There is a free community fundraiser happening at Clover Park this Saturday. This morning, T.A. Walker is Shining A Light on Jeepers Creepers which will feature free candy, costume contests, live music, food and more.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 10:17:31-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — This weekend, Jeepers Creepers is holding its free Trunk or Treat! The community fundraiser is happening at Clover Park this Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will feature free candy, costume contests, live music, food, and more.

The Jeep and Bronco club called 7 Slot Freedom Inc. is putting on the festival and it benefits three Port St. Lucie children's charities including Hibiscus Children's Center, Shriners Children's Hospital, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Treasure Coast.

"Our tagline is adventures with purpose so everything we do, every adventure we take, has a purpose, and for us children are a big deal. We want to make sure that we are able to help them in any way that we can," said Michele Chetwynd, the founder of 7 Slot Freedom Inc.

Jeeps and Broncos will be decked out in the spookiest Halloween Haunts and kid judges will pick the winner. You don't have to drive one of the rigs to participate but you do need to preregister. You can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!