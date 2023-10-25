Free 'Trunk or Treat' coming to Clover Park in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — This weekend, Jeepers Creepers is holding its free Trunk or Treat! The community fundraiser is happening at Clover Park this Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will feature free candy, costume contests, live music, food, and more.

The Jeep and Bronco club called 7 Slot Freedom Inc. is putting on the festival and it benefits three Port St. Lucie children's charities including Hibiscus Children's Center, Shriners Children's Hospital, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Treasure Coast.

"Our tagline is adventures with purpose so everything we do, every adventure we take, has a purpose, and for us children are a big deal. We want to make sure that we are able to help them in any way that we can," said Michele Chetwynd, the founder of 7 Slot Freedom Inc.

Jeeps and Broncos will be decked out in the spookiest Halloween Haunts and kid judges will pick the winner. You don't have to drive one of the rigs to participate but you do need to preregister. You can do so by clicking here.