Free peaceful, guided hikes in St. Lucie County that promise serenity and tranquility

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County offers guided nature programs within its Environmental Lands Project.

The project began with a $20 million bond program approved by voters in 1994. The county has more than tripled that initial funding through local, state, and federal partnerships.

To date, the program has preserved more than 11,000 acres of land. These lands, managed in their natural state, create corridors for wildlife, protect water quality, and provide recreational space. The St. Lucie County Environmental Resources Department is committed to identifying and acquiring environmentally significant lands to continue this endeavor.

The nature hikes and family programs are free. The kayak program costs $20 per person and includes personal safety equipment, a kayak, and a paddle. Reservations are required for all programs, and space is limited. The guided nature programs run from October through June and are designed for different ages and abilities.

Some upcoming guided programs include:

Holiday Peace and Quiet Hike at Oxbow Preserve (Dec. 18, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.): Described as a perfect hike for introverts or those with sensory sensitivities.

A Salty Saturday Sunrise Stroll at Ocean Bay Preserve (Dec. 21, 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.): A hike focused on local marine animals, the importance of sand dunes, and seaweed.

First Day of Winter Paddle at Richard E. Becker Preserve (Dec. 21, 9 a.m. 11:30 a.m.): A family-friendly paddle north on the St. Lucie River highlighting how winter in Florida affects local wildlife. No kayak experience is necessary, and all equipment is provided. Participants can bring their own kayak, canoe, or paddleboard.

Lichens in the Scrub Hike at Spruce Bluff Preserve (Dec. 28, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.): A hike exploring the symbiotic relationship of reindeer lichens in a rosemary scrub habitat.