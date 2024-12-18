Free lantern-making workshops leading up to Lantern Festival in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is lighting up the city with its first-ever Lantern Festival, set to take place on Feb. 15, at CityZen Garden located at 400 Datura St.

In preparation for this vibrant celebration, the DDA is hosting a series of free lantern-making workshops, inviting the community to get creative and immerse themselves in Asian culture.

Celebrate the Year of the Snake

The Lantern Festival will mark the end of the 15-day Lunar New Year celebration, welcoming the Year of the Snake, which symbolizes wisdom, transformation and intuitive energy. The festival aims to bring together residents and visitors to honor this rich tradition with beautifully designed lanterns lighting up the night sky.

Workshop Schedule

Since Nov. 13, the DDA has partnered with local artists to conduct monthly workshops where participants can design and personalize their own paper lanterns. All necessary materials will be provided, along with insights into the cultural significance of the lanterns.

Here are the scheduled workshops:

Jan. 8, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Centennial Fountain at 150 N. Clematis Street

Feb. 1, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: West Palm Beach GreenMarket at 100 Clematis Street

Feb. 12, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: City Hall Courtyard at 407 Clematis Street

Bringing the Festival to Life

The idea for the West Palm Beach Lantern Festival was conceived by Lanzhi Wang, whose project was awarded a Placemaking Mini-Grant from the DDA. Sherryl Muriente, the public realm director of the DDA, emphasized the importance of placemaking in fostering community engagement and well-being.

Event Highlights

The Lantern Festival will feature the following:



Lantern-Making

Community Lantern Display

Kung Fu Demonstration

Dynamic Dance Performances

Coloring Area

Block Printing

New Year Wishes

Asian Cuisine

What to Bring to the Workshops:

Personal Decorations: Stickers, markers, or other items for personalization.

Additional Craft Supplies: Unique embellishments like dried flowers, special paper, or glitter.

Notebook and Pen: For taking notes on the lantern-making process.

