Free Lagoon Fest celebrates Intracoastal Waterway

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Lake Worth Lagoon is a brackish estuary and is one of the most picturesque waterways in the Palm Beaches.

The lagoon is named after Major General William Jenkins Worth (the namesake of Ft. Worth, Texas as well).

On Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lagoon Fest will take place along the West Palm Beach Waterfront on Flagler Drive.

The day will be filled with educational activities, wildlife presentations, a kayak cleanup, and scientist-guided tours of the Lake Worth Lagoon aboard the Hakuna Matata Catamaran and Aqua Adventures.

You can tour the research vessel Angari and learn about their lagoon drift card study and kids can be a "shark scientist."