Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Free Lagoon Fest celebrates Intracoastal Waterway

This morning, we are shining a light on something nature lovers can celebrate! Lagoon Fest is back with activities for everyone, including kids' crafts, lawn games, and face painting. Learn about our local ecosystem and enjoy a day by the water this Saturday. T.A. Walker is in downtown West Palm Beach.
shark.png
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Lake Worth Lagoon is a brackish estuary and is one of the most picturesque waterways in the Palm Beaches.

The lagoon is named after Major General William Jenkins Worth (the namesake of Ft. Worth, Texas as well).

On Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lagoon Fest will take place along the West Palm Beach Waterfront on Flagler Drive.

The day will be filled with educational activities, wildlife presentations, a kayak cleanup, and scientist-guided tours of the Lake Worth Lagoon aboard the Hakuna Matata Catamaran and Aqua Adventures.

You can tour the research vessel Angari and learn about their lagoon drift card study and kids can be a "shark scientist."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening