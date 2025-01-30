BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The art scene in Boynton Beach is about to come alive—figuratively and literally at the 2025 International Kinetic Art Experience this weekend.

What is kinetic art? Well, Webster's dictionary defines kinetic art as "a form of art that depends on movement for its effect." That's art that does move or appears to move.

Free kinetic art festival this weekend in Boynton Beach

The festival will transform Downtown Boynton Beach into a dynamic playground of motion, creativity, and innovation.

Taking place Saturday, Feb. 1, from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb.2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., this one-of-a-kind event invites visitors to explore the mesmerizing world of kinetic art. From large-scale outdoor sculptures to interactive installations and high-tech displays, more than 30 artists from around the world will showcase pieces that move, spin, and captivate audiences.

The event offers more than just visual experiences. Attendees can engage directly with artists through "Artist Talks," enjoy family-friendly art activities, and take in the high-energy sounds of the Valerie Tyson Band. Food trucks and a variety of vendors will also be on-site, making it a full sensory experience.

One of the weekend's highlights is the artNEST Paint Throw, happening Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. in the kids' area. This interactive experience lets participants throw, squirt, and launch paint onto a massive community canvas—messy fun for all ages.

