Free Italian festival returns to Port St. Lucie this weekend

Tradition Square to host 16th annual Taste of Little Italy
The aromas and sites of your favorite authentic Italian dishes will entice festival goers this President's Day Weekend at The Taste of Little Italy.
Posted at 10:51 AM, Feb 16, 2023
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The aromas and sights of your favorite authentic Italian dishes will entice festival goers this President's Day weekend at the Taste of Little Italy in Port St. Lucie.

The festival features Italian culture through live music, food, and comradery.

The free event has cooking demonstrations, carnival rides for kids, live music including Austin Giorgio of NBC's "The Voice" fame, who has a new single that is currently blowing up on Spotify.

WATCH: Austin Giorgio - I Put a Spell on You

On Sunday at 1 p.m., there is the annual celebrity cheese stacking contest with the top three winners getting cash prizes for a charities of their choice.

Gates open up Friday night and close Sunday evening at 8 p.m.

FESTIVAL HOURS

  • Friday, Feb. 17 - 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 18 - 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 19 - 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
