Free food tasting festival will have 'tons of food trucks' in Boynton Beach

On May 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Centennial Park more than 15 food vendors will offer $5 bites and sips
Celebrate at Taste of Boynton Beach! Indulge in $5 bites, specialty cocktails, live bands, LED games, and an artisan market. This morning, T.A. Walker is Shining A Light on the tasty event.
Posted at 11:57 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 12:12:29-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Eighteen restaurants from Boynton Beach will be giving out samples at the city's newest signature event called Taste of Boynton Beach.

In addition, on Thursday, May 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Centennial Park, more than 15 food vendors will offer $5 bites and sips.

Entertainment includes DJ SoNyce. The People Upstairs will take the stage from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and No Big Deal Band will perform from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fire dancers will perform at 7:15 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

There will be 40 local vendors selling everything from jewelry to cookies.

City Manager Dan Dugger wanted to make sure everyone knows there is free parking (he mentioned it 19 times this morning, lol).

