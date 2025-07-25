Old School Square in Delray Beach set for free Fleetwood Mac tribute concert July 25

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — In a town where the nights are filled with ‘Dreams’ and the air is alive with rhythm, Old School Square in Delray is set to become the epicenter of rock nostalgia with an electrifying event that will make you ‘Go Your Own Way’. This Friday, July 25, prepare to immerse yourself in the enchanting world of ‘True Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band’.

As the sun sets and the gates open at 5 p.m. for Summer Happy Hour, guests can indulge in delightful food and beverages from local vendors while soaking in the good vibes. The energy will take a sharp turn upwards when London-born frontman Nathan Mercado and his genre-bending sensation, Spider Cherry, take the stage at 5:45 p.m. Their performance promises to be as sweet as a ‘Rhiannon’ melody, blending the timeless essence of Elton John with the edgy flair of Nirvana.

From 7:30 p.m. - 9:45 p.m., ‘True Rumours’ will weave a musical tapestry that captures the heart of Fleetwood Mac’s iconic sound. From the ‘Landslide’ to the driving beats of ‘The Chain’, this tribute band will ignite your spirit and have you singing along to all your favorites (okay, my favorites).

Delray Downtown Development Authority encourages people to pack their lawn chairs.

