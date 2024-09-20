Free dance sessions Saturday at Kravis Center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ready to cha-cha your way to excitement? T.A. Walker is "Shining A Light" on the Kravis Center's National Dance Day events that'll have you connecting and celebrating with joy.
The Kravis Center is the official South Florida host of National Dance Day. They are hosting free dance lessons on Saturday, Sept. 21 starting at 11:30 a.m.
People can learn African dance, ballet, hip hop, the Horton technique, country fusion line dance, jazz funk, and more.
The Kravis Center prefers people to pre-register by clicking here.
Workshops (Held in Cohen Pavilion):
African Dance: Led by Ericka Squire
Time: 12:15pm-1:00pm
Location: Gimelstob Ballroom
Theater Dance: Led by Ashley Bachner
Time: 12:15pm-1:00pm
Location: Khoury Family Dance Rehearsal Hall
Everybody Dance: Led by Kori Epps
Time: 12:15pm-1:00pm
Location: Dance Studio
Hip Hop: Led by Larry Albright
Time: 1:15pm-2:00pm
Location: Gimelstob Ballroom
Horton Technique: Led by Samantha Cyprian
Time: 1:15pm-2:00pm
Location: Dance Studio
Advanced Ballet: Led by Steven Caras
Time: 1:15pm-3:00pm
Location: Khoury Family Dance Rehearsal Hall
Country Fusion Line Dance: Led by Kristi J. Moynihan
Time: 2:15pm-3:00pm
Location: Gimelstob Ballroom
Jazz Funk: Led by Herman Payne
Time: 2:15pm-3:00pm
Location: Dance Studio