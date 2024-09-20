Free dance sessions Saturday at Kravis Center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ready to cha-cha your way to excitement? T.A. Walker is "Shining A Light" on the Kravis Center's National Dance Day events that'll have you connecting and celebrating with joy.

The Kravis Center is the official South Florida host of National Dance Day. They are hosting free dance lessons on Saturday, Sept. 21 starting at 11:30 a.m.

People can learn African dance, ballet, hip hop, the Horton technique, country fusion line dance, jazz funk, and more.

The Kravis Center prefers people to pre-register by clicking here.

Workshops (Held in Cohen Pavilion):

African Dance: Led by Ericka Squire

Time: 12:15pm-1:00pm

Location: Gimelstob Ballroom

Theater Dance: Led by Ashley Bachner

Time: 12:15pm-1:00pm

Location: Khoury Family Dance Rehearsal Hall

Everybody Dance: Led by Kori Epps

Time: 12:15pm-1:00pm

Location: Dance Studio

Hip Hop: Led by Larry Albright

Time: 1:15pm-2:00pm

Location: Gimelstob Ballroom

Horton Technique: Led by Samantha Cyprian

Time: 1:15pm-2:00pm

Location: Dance Studio

Advanced Ballet: Led by Steven Caras

Time: 1:15pm-3:00pm

Location: Khoury Family Dance Rehearsal Hall

Country Fusion Line Dance: Led by Kristi J. Moynihan

Time: 2:15pm-3:00pm

Location: Gimelstob Ballroom

Jazz Funk: Led by Herman Payne

Time: 2:15pm-3:00pm

Location: Dance Studio