Free autonomous shuttle hits the streets of West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As cities grapple with traffic congestion and the pressing need for innovative public transit solutions, West Palm Beach has launched a pilot program featuring an autonomous electric shuttle.

Spearheaded by Guident Corp, in partnership with Related Ross, Circuit Transit, and the Estonian company Auve Tech, this program is poised to redefine urban mobility.

A Glimpse into the Future of Transit

City officials, businesses, and residents gathered Wednesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the MiCa shuttle. Harold Braun, executive chairman and CEO of Guident Corp., shared his enthusiasm for this momentous occasion.

"We make autonomous vehicles safer," he stated, emphasizing what he says is the company’s commitment to enhancing urban transportation.

West Palm Beach is the first city in the U.S. to get one of these shuttles and people can test ride them for free.

"Welcome to the future of urban mobility," Braun said. "This is the first time we're doing this service in the United States."

The MiCa shuttle is classified as a Level 4 fully autonomous vehicle, capable of navigating complex environments with minimal human intervention. However, for the duration of this pilot program, safety remains up front. Each shuttle ride includes a trained safety staffer on board, while a remote control operator monitors the vehicle's performance from Guident's Remote Monitoring and Control Center (RMCC) in Boca Raton.

“That's where our software comes into play,” Braun noted, highlighting the dual-layered safety approach.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has mandated that automated vehicles, such as the MiCa shuttle, include an onboard safety personnel for the interim period of their deployment. There is an optimistic vision for the future: as the technology matures and the systems become increasingly reliable, the goal is to transition from having a dedicated safety driver on board to a model where a single remote control operator can efficiently monitor up to five shuttles simultaneously from Guident's Remote Monitoring and Control Center in Boca Raton.

Navigating the Streets with Precision

Equipped with seven advanced LIDAR devices and an array of cameras, the MiCa shuttle can detect obstacles—pedestrians, cyclists, or other vehicles—with remarkable speed.

"The vehicle is trained to recognize permanently where it is," Braun explained. "If a car pulls in or a pedestrian comes across the route, it stops."

Braun added that the response is faster than human capabilities.

The shuttle’s route spans just under a mile, connecting popular hotspots, like the Brightline train station and CityPlace, strategically chosen for their high foot traffic.

During the pilot program, data will be collected on ridership, occupancy rates, and overall passenger feedback.

"We see the occupancy rate, how many people are using it, what their feedback is. Is that a possibility for urban transportation services?" said Braun, discussing the pivotal data-driven decisions ahead.

Community Engagement and Feedback

As the shuttle begins operations, community engagement will be essential for its success. Braun encouraged residents to partake in this new venture.

"I would encourage everyone, please test ride the MiCa and give us feedback on this," he said, underlining the importance of local feedback in shaping the future of urban mobility.

By integrating the MiCa shuttle into West Palm Beach, the city embraces a growing trend in innovative urban planning—leveraging advanced technologies to establish sustainable transportation solutions.

“We just need to train the software, and then we test it,” Braun said, indicating the flexibility and adaptability of the system.

Looking Ahead: A Potential for Expansion

The insights gathered during this three-month trial will inform potential expansions of the program.

“If we see positive feedback, we will extend the program,” Braun mentioned, reflecting on the need for scalable solutions in urban transit.

The vision is to enable one remote operator to oversee up to five shuttles, enhancing operational efficiency.

“We want to replace a safety driver and have a one-to-many relationship," Braun said.

Get on Board

Residents and visitors eager to experience the future of transit can track the MiCa shuttle’s location, schedule, and real-time updates through the website WPBgo.com/AV and the transit app. As this novel system makes its way through the streets of West Palm Beach, it invites everyone to participate in the conversation—ushering in a new chapter in the evolution of urban mobility.

Operating hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., providing limited options for commuters and visitors.

Frequent stops along the route ensure accessibility for all, with clear signage and information available at each designated stop. Riders can simply board at any of these stops, where the shuttle's advanced technology allows for seamless boarding and alighting.

