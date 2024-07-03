Fort Pierce woman loses job after maternity leave, starts cookie business

Woman loses job after pregnancy and starts cookie business

Shaana Dean, of Fort Pierce, wasn't planning on being a professional cookie maker but after returning to her marketing job, after her maternity leave, she said her company was downsizing and she lost her job.

After a scary life change, Dean found a new purpose and path by sweetening up her day and bonding with her family.

She pivoted to baking cookies and created a company called The Cookie House.

"Baking has been my lifelong passion, but it truly took flight when I started surprising my friends and family with homemade cookies that were made with love and care," Dean said.

She takes orders on her website and also sells her tasty treats at events in Tradition in Port St. Lucie. While baking, she gets to spend time with her 10-month-old baby.

She said her business has really taken off and Dean's most popular flavors are blueberry lemon and churro.

Cookie Flavors

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.